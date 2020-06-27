Since he was six years old, Gonzalo González has recited the Pledge of Allegiance almost every day in school. He knows every word, every American anthem and his favorite place in the country.
González was born in Mexico but said he doesn’t consider it his home — Athens is. When he was six, González and his parents arrived in the U.S. He has no recollection of the trip or of Mexico.
“This is home, Mexico just happens to be where I was born and carried out of,” said González, who is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient.
DACA grants those who came to the U.S. as children protection from deportation and eligibility to apply for work permits and a driver’s license. The program is effective for two years, and recipients, also known as Dreamers, can apply for renewal.
On June 18, in a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court found that President Donald Trump’s administration's move to end the Obama-era program lacked a sound legal basis. However, the decision doesn’t prevent further elimination proposals. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is still looking to “end an unlawful program,” according to Politico.
When Athens residents and DACA recipients González, Valeria Flores and Balbina Ramos heard that the program would remain intact, they said they were filled with tears of joy and hope.
“I know DACA won’t last forever but it’s given me so much. I’m so grateful for even just one more day,” Flores, an Athens resident and five-year DACA recipient, said.
Flores works as an insurance coordinator at a local dentist office. González, 23, received a full-ride scholarship to study sociology with a focus in criminal justice at Stetson University in Florida.
Ramos is studying accounting at Delaware State University and dreams of becoming an immigration lawyer.
Without DACA, they all said they wouldn’t be where they are today. Flores said she never thought she’d have a career or could “have the privilege of dreaming big.”
A temporary solution
Each risked exposing their family’s legal status and invested money, lawyers and more to apply — they said they would do it again and pay double if it meant receiving permanent status.
“When I applied, I wrote down that as a family we entered illegally, which was scary,” Flores said. “But I’d do it over again for what DACA has done for me.”
In order to be eligible for DACA, you must have entered the U.S. before your 16th birthday. Recipients must currently be in school, have graduated or obtained a certificate of completion from high school, have obtained a general education development certificate or are an honorably discharged veteran of the Coast Guard or Armed Forces of the United States.
Recipients also can not have been convicted of a felony, significant misdemeanor or three or more other misdemeanors and do not otherwise pose a threat to national security or public safety.
The fee to apply for DACA is $495, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services — this is the same price Dreamers pay when applying for renewal. DACA renewals can be processed 150 to 120 days before the expiration date, which is after two years.
Each recipient said they pay about $500 to $700 every other year for DACA renewals. González’s father had to obtain a loan in order to cover the cost of González’s initial application. Despite these costs, Ramos said she’d pay double and even triple the price for a permanent status in the U.S.
“We’re asking to contribute and be part of the only country we’ve known,” Ramos said. “We’ll pay the price, the sacrifice, whatever it takes.”
When she became a DACA recipient, Ramos became the first person in her family to obtain a U.S. driver’s license — this meant the family could travel without the risk of deportation. For González, it meant providing for his family economically, living life and no longer hiding due to his legal status.
Fighting to stay
During the Obama administration, González said he and other recipients felt “safe and given a chance.” However, when Trump was elected, that changed. It was all over the news and social media that Trump wanted to end funding to the DACA program, and a sense of uncertainty stayed with González. He said it was difficult to concentrate in class knowing the president “didn’t want me in class or in the country.”
Last year, on a trip to Washington D.C. with his college, González and other Dreamers advocated for DACA — it was there where he met a senator who told him DACA would be ending soon, González said.
“Hearing those words, knowing there were people who believe I don’t belong here, in my home, was depressing,” González said.
Uncertainty due to legal status or DACA defunding can distract a student from their studies, Lori Garrett-Hatfield said. Garrett-Hatfield has been an educator in the Clarke County School District since 2003 and is the head of the K-12 Athens Immigrant Rights Coalition committee in the district.
The committee focuses on educating school personnel and families on their rights and what to do when a student or their parent is deported. Garrett-Hatfield said there are many mixed-status families in Athens-Clarke County, meaning the younger children were born in the U.S. but the older siblings and parents were not.
It is not uncommon for younger students to anxiously sit in the classroom, praying they come home and their family is still there, Garrett-Hatfield said. Last summer, she said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement knocked down the door and deported the father of one of her students. The student returned to school the next week with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, nightmares and anxiety. Garrett-Hatfield said it’s difficult for students to focus on school after these incidents at home.
“If you believe education represents a pathway out of poverty or pathway to a life they didn’t imagine, if you see this as the way out, then why wouldn’t you be in favor of DACA?” Garrett-Hatfield said. “These people were carried across [to the U.S.] as young children for an opportunity and education.”
Although the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s proposal to defund the DACA program, Balbina Ramos is wary of how long DACA will last. Both Ramos and González urge DACA supporters to push the next presidential administration to seek permanent status for Dreamers.
Moving forward, Ramos has one piece of advice for fellow Dreamers — don’t be ashamed. Ramos was raised in a predominantly white area and went to a school where she was often fearful of what others would say about immigrants. As she met other Dreamers, she said she realized her Dreamer status and her heritage are her “best qualities.”
When it comes to advocating for DACA, González said he hopes to see more Dreamers speaking up. He said as children raised in the U.S., they must fight to stay in “the only home they’ve known.”
“We must fight, this is our home. We belong here,” González said. “No one can take away the fact that I am also American.”
