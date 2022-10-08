To register to vote in the upcoming election, voters must be U.S. citizens and Georgia residents. Residents turning 18 years old before Election Day can register to vote if they are at least 17 ½ years old. Those serving a felony sentence or are deemed mentally unfit by a judge are not able to register or vote.
To vote in the Nov. 8 election, voter registration must be completed by Oct. 11. Residents can register to vote online, in person or through mail.
Voter registration is done automatically when applying for — or renewing — a Georgia driver’s license. To check voter registration status, visit the Georgia Secretary of State website.
Steps to take
- The first step to register online is to select “I want to register to vote!” A new screen will then appear and applicants should select “Register to vote online using valid GA DL/ID# / Change Voter Information” for virtual registration.
- Then, check the boxes that apply regarding personal information and click “Begin Voter Registration.” Fill out county, birth date and driver’s license number. If a potential voter does not possess a driver’s license, they may register by mail.
- Send the confirmation to the Athens-Clarke County Election office at completion of the application.
For in person or mail-in voting, Athenians can download the state’s voter application online, complete the necessary information and send the finalized form to:
Secretary of State
State of Georgia
PO Box 105325
Atlanta, GA 30348-9562
If voters prefer picking up their registration application, they may do so at one of four locations: Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections Office, Mitch Schrader Motor Vehicle Office, Athens Regional Library or the State Patrol Office. After finishing the form, mail the completed application to the previously stated address of the Secretary of State.
College students can obtain Georgia voter registration forms or the necessary forms to register in any state in the U.S. from their school registrar’s office or vice president of academic affairs.
According to the Georgia Voter Guide, out-of-state students attending a public university in Georgia, such as the University of Georgia, can register to vote in the upcoming election with their school ID because it is considered a state issued ID. When registering, students will list their school address on the form.