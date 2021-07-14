According to Flagpole Magazine, new plans filed with the Athens-Clarke County Planning Commission show The Varsity location on Broad Street is set to be demolished for a grocery store and apartments. The popular restaurant chain also plans to open two new locations in Oconee and Barrow counties.

The plans show a 6-story building on the corner of Milledge Avenue and Broad Street, with 4 stories of apartments above a grocery store and 1 story for parking.

Two additional 5-story buildings are set to be stationed on Broad Street with retail below, a parking deck, a swimming pool facing Chase Street and 2-story townhouses facing Reese Street.

The landmark fast food restaurant recently announced its plans to close the Broad Street location, where it has been since 1964. The restaurant also said they plan to open two new locations in Oconee and Barrow counties.

The Oconee County location will be on Parkway Boulevard near the Oconee Connector, just across the border of Athens-Clarke County. The Barrow County location will be in The Gateway at the University Parkway shopping center.

“We are incredibly grateful for the many years of support from our customers in Athens and we look forward to serving them again soon at a new location in the Athens area,” the company wrote on social media. The Varsity first opened in Athens in 1932.

The Varsity owners, the Gordy family, have been buying up properties surrounding The Varsity for years and filed for a demolition review to obtain a permit in May.

The process was delayed by District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link to prompt discussion, but the process cannot be outright denied by the Planning Commission. The review was completed in late June.