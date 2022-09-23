On Sept. 15, The William released a statement on its website once again delaying move-in for its tenants. No date was given in the statement for either an expected move-in or construction completion date. Tenants who were living in hotels since the start of the University of Georgia's fall semester on Aug. 17 were told the arrangements made with hotels would cease to exist after Sept. 17 — leaving them minimal options.
Alternative housing accommodations were not given, and according to tenants, the complex's Instagram page went private the day of the statement. Communication with The William since then has been sparse, they said. The William, the complex’s management company Asset Living and William Fideli Investments, the real estate investment company attached to the complex, have not responded to The Red & Black’s multiple requests for comment.
Over 300 people have been impacted by the delays at the complex, according to tenants. Emails were sent to tenants on the day of the statement telling them the complex would not be ready until Oct. 15. They were given two options. Accept a $2,500 gift card as compensation for “the inconvenience” or decline the money and terminate the lease without mutual penalty. Some have neither accepted nor declined the offer.
After the statement’s release, The Red & Black reached out to tenants and families of tenants and asked if they wanted to give testimonies on their experience. This is what six had to say.
On living at the hotels:
“To be honest, I have never cried more in my life during that time. It was very mental tolling, and personally, I like to cook because cooking is my happy thing that I like to do and I was unable to cook for that entire time. So, just eating microwavable meals and having to eat out every single meal was just difficult. I actually weighed myself a few days ago and I gained 18 pounds being in the hotel for that time, which is insane. … I was stressed out because I didn’t know where I was going to sleep. The entire time I was just counting down, I was like, ‘OK, well, one more day until the 18th.’ Or ‘Maybe we’ll be into the hotel but maybe not, and if not, where am I going to sleep after?’ … I would call my mom mostly every night and just cry because I was so stressed out. … I was at the Hyatt which is [an] extremely nice hotel, but it felt very sterile because none of my stuff was in there. So, it was very very lonely and just mentally depressing.”
— Nicole Fleming, UGA senior human development and family science major
On trying to help from Trinidad and Tobago:
“I just don’t want my son on the streets and I’ve got a headache … I am so confused. I can’t do anything. I try calling them many, many, many times and they’re not answering the phones. I emailed them and sometimes they would email me back. The last time they email me back, and I keep telling them, ‘I want my money back. I want my money back.’ … How inhuman can you be? … How can you leave my son out on the streets? I have no family [in Georgia]. I have no friends [in Georgia]. How can you do that? … Right now, my son got a place for one week for a thousand dollars.… It’s seven of my dollar to your dollar, right? That is really hard because it’s dollar for dollar in [the] country. … I suffer with an autoimmune disease, right? It’s a lifetime disease, it’s very painful and no one’s telling my son [anything] and I’m crying, and the more stressed I am is going to put me in flare-ups.”
— Roseann Gafoor, Mother of a tenant
On not choosing an option:
“It’s not the case for everyone but for the majority of people, the lease says that if any delay, that the owners are by the contract bound and required to provide alternative housing, which is defined as a hotel of similar quality and they are required to provide that for any length of delays. And so, for them to not have any housing lined up is a breach of the contract and so, in the option that they gave us was either accept the $2,500 and stay, or you can get out of your lease. But, regardless of which one, if you signed that document, you were releasing your rights to sue the company. You are not holding them liable and that is just completely wrong because they broke the contract. So I completely responded back and I said, ‘I do not accept either of these you guys, just the lease says we need a hotel. I’m demanding that I get a hotel to stay in.’ and of course, I never get any response.”
— Jake McGhee, UGA junior political science and international affairs major
On The William’s process:
“I would express frustration with the lies that have been told to people, the false advertising, the treatment, the leasing office … just this whole entire process with The William has just been — nothing about it has been easy, even down to the gift cards they’ve been given us, sometimes they won’t even work. I have one right now with money on it that won’t work. … I can’t physically use them, like, if I’m trying to go out to eat or put gas in my car, I can’t even use them because it’s manually on your phone. So, if you can only do mobile orders for food and sometimes it doesn’t even go through or work. … Nothing has been smooth sailing in this process. It’s like can one thing go right? No, of course not if you’re dealing with The William — not one thing is going to go right.”
— Lexi Phillips, UGA senior biology major
On wanting UGA to take action:
“We’ve gone to student outreach which basically says ‘Here’s some moral support,’ but we’re individuals, the company doesn’t care. They’re ignoring us and they’re treating our kids like this, right? The university should care. I know it’s a third party, but it’s the UGA students. It’s 340 of their students that are now likely questioning whether they want to stay there this semester. … I’m pretty sure the Dean of Students at UGA being the Dean of Students could probably get on the phone with the CEO or any executive at Asset Living and say, ‘Hey, start answering questions for these parents and students. Why did you treat them this way? Why did you leave it to last minute? This is unacceptable.’ And yes, the city of Athens, they allowed the construction. This is student housing. They probably should care when a lot of Athens income comes from students.”
— Jim and Erica Axelsson, Parents of a tenant and UGA sophomore
CLARIFICATION: A previous version of this article stated that Roseann Gafoor did not have relatives or friends in the United States. The article has since been updated to reflect that she has no relatives or friends in Georgia.