After a court ruling against the United States Census Bureau’s decision to end data collection early, the deadline to respond to the 2020 census is set for Saturday, Oct. 31, according to a press release from the Census Bureau.
College students living on campus are counted through their school as part of the Census Bureau’s Group Quarters Operation. Through the operation, the bureau contacts university housing administrators, who could choose to provide directory information to the bureau or allow students to self-respond.
University of Georgia spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email that the university provided the bureau with directory information.
Students at universities that were temporarily closed on April 1 will still be counted as part of the operation, according to the bureau’s website.
Students that live in an off-campus residence should respond to the census themselves. Students should fill out the form using their off-campus residence address, even if they live somewhere else for school breaks or are away from school due to circumstances related to COVID-19.
The bureau aims to count students where they would have been living on April 1 had it not been for temporary school closures due to COVID-19.
Parents, grandparents or other relatives whom students may stay with during school breaks or temporary closures should not count students in their census questionnaires, according to the Census Bureau.
Statistics from the 2020 census will impact funding for programs for college students including mental health services, the federal Pell Grant program and Medicaid, among others, according to the Census Bureau.
Athens-Clarke County’s census participation rate is 59.5%, which lags the state’s 61.2% rate and the nation’s 65.8% rate. This puts the county at risk of losing critical funding and political influence, according to the ACC website.
For each additional ACC resident who responds to the 2020 census, the county could receive approximately $32,000 more in federal funding over the next 10 years, according to the ACC website. These funds can support local schools and subsidize health care, public transportation and other critical infrastructure.
Local organizations, such as low-cost health clinics and after-school tutoring programs, will also use updated census data to help secure the financial support they need, according to the ACC website.
Those who have not yet responded to the census can complete it online by visiting my2020census.gov or over the phone by calling (844) 330-2020. The online questionnaire only takes about 10 minutes to complete, according to the Census Bureau.
After experiencing counting disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who oversees the Census Bureau, asked Congress in April to extend the legal deadline for reporting census results from Dec. 31 to next April. President Donald Trump suggested that Congress had to approve the deadline extension, according to NPR.
That extension was never passed, causing the Census Bureau to instead cut data collection efforts short.
Due to a lawsuit from a coalition of groups against Ross, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh issued a preliminary injunction on Sept. 24 requiring the Census Bureau keep collecting data through Oct. 31.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a notice the next day that it would appeal the injunction, and requested to a federal appeals courts that Koh’s order be blocked while it is being appealed.The appeals court rejected that request on Sept. 30.
Koh issued a clarification of her order on Oct. 1, once again ordering the Census Bureau to continue collecting data until the end of the month. The bureau sent a message to its employees the next day saying collection would continue through Oct. 31.
