Lines were short at the polls today and voters expressed the importance of civic duty. The Red & Black sent reporters to locations in central, east and west Athens-Clarke County voting precincts to talk to voters and election workers about the day, COVID-19 precautions and what they hoped to hear from the results. Here is an overview of voting on Election Day from some precincts in Athens-Clarke County.
Cedar Shoals High School
Lines were short and spirits were high at Cedar Shoals Tuesday afternoon. Meredith Young, a third-year student at the University of Georgia, greeted voters with bottled water and snacks — chips, gummies and Chewy granola bars were the choices. She played songs like Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” and Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration.”
Athens resident Daphne Richardson didn’t take a snack upon arriving, but she took one on the way out. She had something to celebrate: it was her first time voting. The poll workers, who outnumbered the voters at Cedar Shoals, cheered and rang a bell for Richardson.
“I don’t know why I was so nervous,” Richardson said. “It felt it was my birthday.”
Chloe Hargrave voted with her future job in mind. An English education major at UGA, Hargrave said elected officials should prioritize public education.
“The public education system is already so broke to begin with,” Hargrave said. “I want to make sure that whoever I’m voting in is going to take care of that. Considering the past presidency, it doesn’t really seem like public education has been a priority.”
Gaines Elementary School
Ann Thornburg’s bucket list included working as a poll worker for a long time. After moving from near Tampa, Florida, to Athens, she decided in February she would finally check it off her list.
Little did she know the 2020 election would be so volatile. Thornburg, the manager of the Gaines Elementary School polling location, said lines have been short all day. She credited the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections for running a smooth operation.
Thornburg’s team of poll workers have worked well together, she said. A lot of the workers are young, including one high school student. They serve as “practical cheerleaders” for first-time voters.
“It’s really good to see the younger people getting involved,” Thornburg said. “It’s their future we’re deciding.”
Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary School
Tommy Glenn has worked as a poll worker in Athens since the early 1980s. He remembers voters having to wait hours on previous Election Days.
“It was not a very pleasant thing to do,” Glenn said. “When you have early voting, you get the chance of multiple days being able to go vote. That lessens the time you have to wait. And those who have to come on Election Day can get through much easier.”
A surge in early voting reduced the strain on poll workers, Glenn said. It also meant that Dale Goodhue didn’t have anything to report upon arriving at Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary.
Goodhue, a former UGA professor, volunteered his time Tuesday afternoon to visit several polling locations and check the lines for Election Protection, a national non-partisan coalition. His wife Alice Harris, who took the morning shift, came up with the idea.
“This is the first year we’ve gotten this involved, and it’s because this election is very important,” Goodhue said. “I can’t stress that enough.”
Kari Walter reported to the elementary school at 5:30 a.m. to begin her shift as a poll worker. She reported the lines were “slow but steady” throughout the day. This is her first year as a poll worker and believes this election is the most important election to date.
Her experience as a poll worker has been “rewarding” and made her more appreciative of the behind scenes of the election
“It’s more rewarding than what I’ve done because all of the voters are so appreciative of my work so to me it’s also important,” Walter said.
Dale Goodhue and his wife Alice Harris volunteered for the non-partisan Election Protection coalition. Harris worked the morning shift, while Goodhue took the afternoon.— Henry Queen (@C_HenryQueen) November 3, 2020
Goodhue hasn’t seen any long lines. But voters have appreciated the leftover Halloween candy. @redandblack pic.twitter.com/XEXOlqJpfb
Thomas Lay Community Center
Voters at the Thomas Lay Community Center experienced relatively no wait times or long lines in the early afternoon on Election Day.
Chelsey O’Donovan, a former student who now lives in Atlanta waited until election day to vote after seeing how long early voting lines were. O’Donovan voted for former Vice President Joe Biden because her two-year-old son is mixed and she felt Biden was better for her son’s future.
“I know there was some controversy surrounding Joe, but I felt like of the parties, I feel like he would be a better advocate for my son’s future,” O’Donovan said.
Chelsea Mitcham, a manager at Pauley’s Original Crepe Bar, was a first-time voter on Tuesday. Mitcham said he was planning to wake up early and hit the polls, and expected the afternoon to be busy. But she was happy to find no wait time or lines when she arrived around 1:30 p.m.
Mitcham was motivated to vote in this election because she is “really against Trump,” and voted for Biden. Another Athens resident, Jasmine Jones, said she supported Biden because she liked him from when he ran with former President Barack Obama.
John Rogers voted at Thomas Lay for Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen. He said both Biden and President Donald Trump failed to appeal to him, so he voted third-party. Rogers has voted in Athens-Clarke County for the past 25 years, and this year the process went smoothly.
At the end of the night, poll workers at Thomas Lay said they were satisfied with how the day went. There were short wait times and voters moved through quickly, poll worker Ireland Hayes said. It was Hayes’ first year as a poll worker. She signed up because older people who generally work the polls are at higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19.
Howard B. Stroud Elementary School
Jay Johnson, another first-time voter and manager at Wendy’s on Barnett Shoals Road, experienced no wait time at Howard B. Stroud Elementary school during the early afternoon on Tuesday. Johnson said he decided to vote after he heard someone on the radio last night say “if you don’t vote, then your vote doesn’t matter.”
“So I was like, my vote matters. I think I will vote for the first time,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he voted for Democrats all the way down the ballot.
Martavious Owensalso voted at Howard B. Stroud. Owens voted for Biden and has voted in previous elections. The precinct was “sectioned off in a proper manner” and felt safe in regards to COVID-19 precautions, Owens said. He feels voting is important for members of the community to have a voice.
“If you want things to change for the community you have to start somewhere. Without a voice, you will never be heard,” Owens said. “Just get out there, put your best foot forward and try to make a conscious decision about what’s going on.”
556 votes plus 6 provisional ballots for a total of 562 votes today at Howard Stroud Elementary #ElectionDay @redandblack— Jacqueline GaNun (@JacquelineGaNun) November 4, 2020
Clarke Central High School
Voters and poll workers were treated to tacos by Athens restaurant Five & Ten — the tacos were delivered to the polling center.
“Line warmers” from the Unitarian Universalist fellowship of Athens, Paula Keam and Pyror Green provided snacks and water for voters and poll workers.
“Our job is to keep people comfortable, light and happy to be here to vote,” Keam said.
Poll manager Mary Songster has been an ACC resident since 1986 and has worked as a poll worker in 10 years.
“I loved seeing the foundational democracy, I didn’t understand when you get to see it in action, this is the pie in the making,” Songster said.
Compared to the 2016 presidential election, Songster said traffic at the polling center has been “slow but steady.” Her experience in election work made the logistic planning for this November relatively easy. Songster said her top priorities were voter privacy, obtaining as much equipment as possible and maintaining a safe and secure environment.
At around 6:50 p.m., Mickie Clay walked out of the polling center—she said although late into the night, she’s fortunate to have been able to vote.
She said there was no line which eased the anxiety she had prior to voting as she anticipated long lines.
“Our ancestors fought to vote so even if you don’t want to vote for yourself, vote for them,” Clay said.
At 6:45 p.m., poll manager Songster reported the center had 311 voters.
Memorial Park
Across the street from the polling center, Torrance Wilcher, who goes under the artist name Squalle, campaigned for Deborah Gonzalez. Gonzalez is running for district attorney. Generally, Wilcher said voting is important for all Americans especially for communities who historically didn’t have the right to vote. Wilcher and Kenneth Davis said Gonzalez is “ferocious” and supportive of the Black and minority communities in Athens.
“If you want change as a minority, she needs to be in office, she's perseverance, tenacity, she’s brave and she’s on the forefront, she is the change,” Wilcher said.
Emma Traynor, UGA junior international affairs and applied math major said she decided to execute her civil duty and protect elder poll workers.
“I feel like it’s a great way to get involved and perform my COVID duty, tend to be older and with COVID I rather take the risk myself than older people at risk, underlying conditions or something,” Traynor said.
Traynor said poll workers are essential to the election because without volunteers poll centers would close down. Poll workers help aid a “smooth and easy” voting experience, she said.
Robyn Boggs took time out of her work day in order to “put a mask on and head to the polls.” Boggs said the U.S. deserves a change in the current administration and hopes Americans take advantage of this moment to get their voices heard.
ACC Library
Poll manager Yasmine Wallace said she personally voted early due to her class schedule. Her major in social work pushed her to work as a poll manager in this year's election.
“I chose to do this because I’m in social work and our philosophy is to participate and I wanted to be involved and see what it’s like to be on the side of what makes elections happen,” Wallace said.
Meanwhile, Hailey Bittles decided to drop off her absentee ballot today after “waiting last minute.” Bittles didn’t feel comfortable voting in person due to the pandemic, but knew she wanted her voice to be counted this election.
On the side of the road, Latasha Sheates and a group of others residents raised posters in support of Deborah Gonzalez. She said during the midterm election Gonzalez supporters received more backlash from locals—today, she said there was a positive response from the community.
“She has been supporting us in everything we do, she doesn’t see color as a barrier, comes into the hood and walks around and she listens and has an ear to resolve things and support things,” Sheets said. “There hasn’t been anything we invited her to.”
