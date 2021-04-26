Three men from the Athens area were arrested in the past two weeks on charges of sexual exploitation of children, according to three Monday press releases from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
A 22-year-old Athens-Clarke County resident was arrested on April 15 and charged with one count of possession of child pornography, five counts of criminal attempt to commit sexual exploitation of children and one count of obscene internet contact with a child, according to one of the releases.
A 26-year-old Oglethorpe County man and a 30-year-old Madison County man were arrested on April 21. Both were charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography, according to the releases.
These arrests were made as part of a larger effort by the GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to “identify those involved in the child pornography trade.” Two of the arrests stemmed from tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the releases.