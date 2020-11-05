The Red & Black is dedicated to reporting accurate results for the 2020 general election at the national, state and local level. We will be collecting our precinct reports from the Georgia Secretary of State's Office and the Associated Press VoteCast survey.
The results of these races are still unofficial. The Secretary of State must approve of all vote totals because not all results could include absentee or provisional ballots.
The presidential race in Georgia is still too close to call as of 3:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Associated Press.
The Georgia Secretary of State Office Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said during a 3 p.m. press conference that the state has 47,277 outstanding ballots remaining to make sure “the integrity of the ballot is protected.”
Neither President Donald Trump nor Democratic challenger Joe Biden has secured the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency, according to the AP.
If a recount in Georgia is requested by either candidate, Sterling said it would most likely result in the same outcome.
Battleground states such as Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania and North Carolina are also still counting ballots.
Trump leads Biden 49.51% to 49.25% in Georgia as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s unofficial count.
According to calls made by the AP, Biden leads with 264 electoral votes, and Trump has 214. 60 electoral votes have yet to be decided.
In Clarke County, 70.22% of voters cast their ballot for Biden, 28.15% voted for Trump. 1.63% of votes went to the Libertarian candidate, Jo Jorgensen.
67.36% of registered voters in Clarke County voted in the 2020 election. In the presidential election, 51,098 votes were cast, compared to 42,854 votes cast in 2016.
The Red & Black will provide updates on the presidential election as they come.
U.S. Senate
According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s unofficial count, Republican David Perdue has dropped below the necessary 50% of votes to win the seat. Perdue has earned 49.98% to Democrat Jon Ossoff’s 47.71%. Shane Hazel, with the Libertarian party, has obtained 2.31%. The remainder of absentee ballots to be counted could signal this race will go to a runoff.
The second Senate race will head to a runoff between Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock, according to AP. Both candidates were unable to amass more than 50% of votes. Republican candidate and Georgia's 9th District Rep. Doug Collins conceded just before the runoff was called.
