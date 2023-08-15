A tree fell on a U.S. Postal Service van and knocked down power lines at the intersection of Bloomfield and Cloverhurst on Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on Ring Neighbors.
The mail carrier was not injured, according to the post, and no other injuries have been reported, according to an email from Athens-Clarke County Police Department Lieutenant Jody Thompson.
Crews are working to clear the road and repair any damage. ACCPD was unsure of the repair timeline, but the Ring Neighbors post said Georgia Power claimed “it’ll be resolved by 4 [p.m.].”