Zeta map

Tropical Storm Zeta is set to bring heavy rainfall to Athens-Clarke County as it passes through the Gulf of Mexico and makes landfall in Louisiana Wednesday afternoon. (Photo Courtesy of National Weather Service)

 National Weather Service

Northeast Georgia, including Athens-Clarke County, is under a flash flood watch as Tropical Storm Zeta passes through the Gulf of Mexico and makes landfall in Louisiana Wednesday afternoon.

The flash flood watch will last from Wednesday morning through Thursday night, according to the U.S. National Weather Service. Rainfall totals are expected to be between 2-4 inches.

In addition, sustained winds between 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph will be likely starting late Wednesday through Thursday.

