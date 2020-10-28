Northeast Georgia, including Athens-Clarke County, is under a flash flood watch as Tropical Storm Zeta passes through the Gulf of Mexico and makes landfall in Louisiana Wednesday afternoon.
The flash flood watch will last from Wednesday morning through Thursday night, according to the U.S. National Weather Service. Rainfall totals are expected to be between 2-4 inches.
🌀 Zeta 10/27/20 11AM Update: The Flash Flood Watch has been expanded for north and central Georgia. Rainfall totals of 2–4" (with locally higher amounts) will be possible, primarily northwest of the I-85 corridor. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/LyTMAW7OGB— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) October 27, 2020
In addition, sustained winds between 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph will be likely starting late Wednesday through Thursday.
