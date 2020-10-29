Tropical Storm Zeta is making its way from the Gulf of Mexico through Georgia.
As of 11 a.m, 3,460 customers of Georgia Power in Athens-Clarke County have been affected, with about 69 outages.
There are 48,932 customers with Georgia Power in Athens-Clarke County.
All early voting poll locations are “up and going,” Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections assistant Lisa McGlaun said.
The Clarke County School District has canceled classes today, according to an email from communications manager Beth Moore.
“Due to inclement weather and anticipated power outages, all Clarke County schools and district offices will be closed today. The PSAT will be rescheduled. Students are not required to complete any coursework today,” Moore said.
Damage and power outages may increase as the high winds move across the state, according to a Georgia Power press release.
Georgia Power has to wait until conditions are safe for employees to go out, spokesman John Kraft said.
“While we’re waiting, the automated systems try to reroute power around damages,” he said.
Kraft encouraged Georgia Power users to sign up for outage alerts for events like this one, and to always treat a downed power line like a live line.
