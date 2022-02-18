Many of the everyday services Athens’ provides are paid for by TSPLOST, a 1% sales tax allocated for transportation purposes. Well lighted-intersections, affordable public transit, storm water drains and safely paved roads are all included in the commission approved TSPLOST 2023 proposed project list.

The list includes 39 projects, each focused on infrastructure projects around Athens, Winterville and Bogart to improve pedestrian safety, public transit and greenspaces.

In the Feb. 1 voting session to approve the list, District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers said many of the projects focus on areas that have been neglected in the past.

“There’s $23 million for underserved neighborhoods and lower income residents in Stonehenge, Westchester Drive, the West Broad Neighborhood, Sycamore Drive, North Athens and East Athens,” Myers said.

The Five Points Intersection is another Athens area that is projected to receive attention in the project list. The list allocates $1.5 million for the reallocation of crosswalks with ADA availability, pedestrian corner refuge renovations, pedestrian and street lighting and other improvements to increase safety.

Many parents have expressed concern over how safe the intersection is, particularly for school children commuting to nearby Barrow Elementary.

TSPLOST 2023 also has much to offer local bikers. The list invests in multi-use paths along Timothy Road from Macon Highway to Atlanta Highway, bike corrals and storage rooms on Clarke County School District campuses and allocates $16.7 million towards the Athens in Motion Plan, a commission approved plan that bridges gaps in bikeable facilities.

Athens voters will decide if the 1% sales tax will continue for another five years on May 24.