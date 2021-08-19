The annual Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium bike race will return to Athens this weekend after a pandemic-related hiatus.
The 2020 race was canceled altogether, and the 2021 race was postponed from April to August due to public safety concerns. Starting with an expo and food court Friday at noon, events include multiple running races, a concert and a movie showing of “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure.”
Both amateur and professional riders can participate in a timed race on a loop through downtown following Washington Street, Hull Street, Hancock Avenue and Jackson Street. Riders have the goal of completing the most laps within a 25-40 minute timeframe, depending on the category.
These races take place from 10:30 a.m.-4:25 p.m. on Saturday. Amateur finals start at 5:30 p.m., and women’s and men’s pro finals begin at 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. respectively. Finals are based on distance. Racers are also able to participate in longer gambler races of 50k and 100k.
For those who have already registered, number pickup is available on Thursday at Terrapin Beer Co. between 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Later on, it will be available at the College Avenue parking deck from 6-9 p.m. Friday and 7:30- 9 a.m. Saturday.
In-person registration will be available at Terrapin on Thursday during number pickup hours, and same-day registration will be available Friday between 6-9 p.m., availability allowing, for all races except pro. Day-of registration will not be available Saturday. All racers must have a valid 2021 racing license.
As the number of COVID-19 cases surges in Athens and across the state, event coordinators have placed in effect pandemic precautions for the races. Along with staff and volunteers, athletes who are not actively racing will be required to wear masks. Coordinators are also partnering with the Department of Public Health to host a vaccination clinic on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Any participants who have tested positive within the last 14 days or have been exposed within that time frame are asked not to attend the event.
After 41 years of hosting the event in Athens, local businesses have become an essential part of the festivities. The downtown venue 40 Watt Club hosts both the expo and the movie showing. Local restaurants Cali N Tito’s, Southern Brewing Company, Biggum’s BBQ and Kelly’s Jamaican, among others, will be available at the VIP dinner and food court.
Ultimately, being a good steward to the local community is the goal of Twilight Criterium’s event director Ashley Travieso.
“I think we really can put on a safe event that people can enjoy that’s really great for the community,” Travieso said. “Businesses, bars, restaurants really look for special events.”
The local community isn’t the only consideration for an athletic event of this size. The Twilight Criterium is the second of eight races in Speed Week, a series of races throughout South Carolina and Georgia that cumulates for a grand prize.
“Twilight is more than just something local, it’s a nationally-recognized, world-class criterium race, and we have to find ways to fit in with the national calendar of events,” Travieso said.
The event will end on Saturday with an awards ceremony at 10 p.m.