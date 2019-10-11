A man with a weapon robbed a 21-year-old man on S. Pope Street near Waddell Street shortly after noon on Oct. 10, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release. According to the release, ACCPD searched the area but did not locate the suspect.
About half a mile away, another man was robbed at gunpoint by two men in the Lower Russell Hall parking lot near the West Campus Deck at approximately 11:59 p.m., according to a UGA special safety update.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect of the first robbery. ACCPD has asked anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 706-705-4775 or Det. Paul Johnson at 706-613-3330, ext. 522 or Sgt. David Norris at 706-613-3330, ext. 556.
UGA Police asked anyone with information about the second robbery to contact UGAPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.