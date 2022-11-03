The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 22-year-old Alyssa Ivey from Eatonton, Georgia, on Oct. 30 and 22-year-old Quintavis Tillman, from Bishop, Georgia, on Oct. 31, for an armed robbery on July 5, according to a press release from ACCPD.
The robbery took place at approximately 1:07 p.m. on Jefferson Road when two individuals presented a firearm to a 29-year-old Athens man and demanded that he hand over his belongings, the release said.
With the help of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, ACCPD secured an arrest warrant for Tillman on account of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Ivey was arrested for armed robbery, the release said.
According to the release, the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361, or via email at david.harrison@accgov.com.