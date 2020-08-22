Senior U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal sentenced two defendants from the Athens area to prison for using the internet to try and meet with children for the purpose of having sex. Both plead guilty to one count of use of facilities in interstate and foreign commerce to transmit information about a minor, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office.
Joseph Daniel Kelly, 45, of Monroe was sentenced to 57 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release on Monday.Fredrick Lamar Smith, 29, of Royston was sentenced to 46 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release on Tuesday.There is no parole in the federal system, and both will have to register as sex offenders following their prison terms, according to the release.
Kelly and Smith were both arrested during “Operation End Game,” a three-day multi-agency effort that took place in Athens in July 2019to arrest adults seeking sex with children through online communication.The Athens-Clarke County Police Department was involved with investigating the cases, along with the USAO and the FBI, according to the release.
U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler said the operation successfully brought “many individuals” into custody for seeking to cause harm to minors, according to the release.
