On Thursday, the Clarke County Board of Education voted to rename Alps Road Elementary School and Chase Street Elementary School, according to a press release.
Alps Road Elementary will be renamed Bettye Henderson Holston Elementary School, and Chase Street Elementary will be renamed Johnnie Lay Burks Elementary School, according to the release.
The release said the vote aimed to honor the first African American teachers assigned to local predominantly white schools in the 1960s. CCSD faculty integration began in August 1966, and five African American teachers were placed at all-white schools. The new namesakes were two of them, with Holston placed at Alps Road and Burks at Chase Street.
A date for the renaming of the schools was not included in the vote. It will be determined at a later date, according to the press release.