An Athens man was killed and another was injured Saturday during a “potential road rage incident” in Barrow County, according to a Georgia Bureau Investigation press release.
The two were shot around 1 a.m. on the westbound side of state Route 316 near the intersection with Jackson Trail Road. One victim, who was 20, was pronounced dead on the scene. The other man was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the release.
“Preliminary information indicates a dark colored sedan, unknown make and model, pulled up beside the victims’ vehicle and opened fire,” according to the press release. There were no descriptions of suspects.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Barrow County Sheriff's Office at 770-307-3080 or the GBI Athens office at 706-552-2309. Tips can also be submitted online here.