Two former Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers have been promoted within the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to an email from the GBI. Mark Lavender has been promoted to special agent in charge of the Region 10 Field Office in Conyers, Georgia, and Ryan Carmichael has been promoted to inspector.
Lavender began his law enforcement career in 1998 where he was assigned uniform patrol. He remained there for two years and began working for the GBI 2001. Throughout his time there, Lavender has worked in the Gainesville Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Canton Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Region 7 Field Office and the Major Theft Unit.
Since 2019, Lavender has served as the assistant special agent in charge of the Region 11 Field Office in Athens. The officer serves Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Franklin, Hart, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties. Lavender is a native of Elbert County and currently resides in Barrow County, the email said.
Lavender will be in charge of supervising special agents assigned to the field office, which serves a nine-county area of metro Atlanta. The office investigates use-of-force, fraud, corruption, violent crime and other felonies, according to the GBI.
Carmichael graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Criminal Justice and Sociology in 1999. He is a native of Lilburn, Georgia, according to the email.
Carmichael began his law enforcement career in 1999 as an ACCPD officer, before moving to the GBI in 2001. He has held positions as a special agent in the Region 13, Region 6, Middle Georgia Regional Drug Office and GBI Training Unit offices, the email said. He served as assistant special agent in charge at the Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center, before being promoted to special agent in charge of GISAC, which he has held since 2018.
As inspector, Carmichael will provide supervisory and administrative oversight to several investigative units across the state, including the Atlanta Regional Investigative Office and Training Unit, according to the email.