Two men were found dead on a farm in Oconee County in what is believed to be a murder-suicide. The incident happened Tuesday evening on a property south of Watkinsville, according to the police report.
The report said 68-year-old Alan Powers and his son, 37-year-old William Allen Breedlove, died in the shooting. Oconee County Sheriff James Hale told the Athens-Banner Herald that Powers called 911 and had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound by the time law enforcement arrived. Powers shot Breedlove once with a pistol that was found at the scene.
“We’re confident it was murder-suicide based on the fact that the suspect called and told us that he had shot his son and he was calling to ask for an ambulance,” Oconee Sheriff James Hale told the Athens-Banner Herald on Wednesday.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident. While there were no witnesses on scene, police said there were people at a nearby home.
While investigators have not identified a motive, Hale said it looks like “an argument of some sort led to it. I guess we’ll never know.”