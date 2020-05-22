Two unknown men stole money from O’Reilly Auto Parts on Hawthorne Avenue by threatening store clerks with a gun on Wednesday at about 9:15 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department news release.
The men stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registers and the safe before leaving in a small gray sedan, according to the incident report.
One man threatened employees with a black semi-automatic handgun and both demanded money from the registers. The men told the employees to get on the ground and then moved them to the back of the building, according to the report.
One of the men was described as wearing a neon yellow hoodie, according to the report. The other man wore all black.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Scott Black at 762-400-7058 or email him at scott.black@accgov.com. A reward from Crime Stoppers is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the involved, the release said.
