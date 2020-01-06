Two teenagers were arrested on Jan. 5 after they stole a pick-up truck from an Athens gas station and struck two other vehicles while driving, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
The suspects, 15 and 16 years old, stole a 1993 Chevrolet pick-up truck from a Chevron gas station on Atlanta Highway and attempted to flee police before being stopped by Georgia State Patrol on State Route 10 near North Avenue, according to the release.
The suspects collided with “at least two other private vehicles during the incident,” the release said. No injuries were reported in the collisions.
The suspects were runaways from a Division of Family and Children Services facility in Columbus. ACC police transported the teenagers to a youth detention center in Gainesville, according to the release.
Police charged the minors with theft by taking of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, reckless driving and two counts of hit-and-run, according to a police report from the incident.
