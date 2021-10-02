Two Oconee County teenagers were reported missing on Sunday, Sept. 19. Seventeen-year-old James “Ethan” Dutton and his girlfriend, 17-year-old Olivia Warren, both juniors at Oconee County High School.
According to a Facebook post by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, both Dutton and Warren haven’t been seen since the night of Saturday, Sept. 18. They were last seen driving a 2003 blue Pontiac Sunfireand police and parents are unaware of what direction they were headed in, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.
Warren’s parents, Jennifer and Chance Warren, reported her missing to the Oconee county Sheriff's Office by her parents. Dutton’s mother, Chrissy Reed, reported him missing to the Winder Police Department, in Barrow County. Both were reported on Sunday, Sept. 19.
Ethan Dutton has lived with his father, Adam Dutton, and his stepmother, Kim Dutton, in Oconee County since he was 13, Kim Dutton said.
On Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, Ethan was staying at Reed’s home in Barrow County. On the morning of Sept. 19, Reed awoke to find Ethan Dutton gone and her 2003 blue Pontiac Sunfire missing, said Kim Dutton.
Olivia Warren was reported missing on Sunday after her parents discovered she had left in the middle of the night, according to FOX5 Atlanta.
“They left on little money. You know, they’re just 17,” Kim Dutton said. “We just want them to know that we are wanting them to come home.”
The teens’ parents were unaware that they were planning to run away, but since their disappearance have learned from the teens’ friends that they mentioned it the week prior, Kim Dutton said.
Warren and Dutton have been together for about a year, Kim Dutton said.
“He likes to occasionally fish or things like that,” Kim Dutton said. “He’s just a typical boy.”
Dutton is described as being a white male standing 5 feet and 11 inches with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing 150 pounds. Warren is described as being white female standing 5 feet and 2 inches with brown hair and greenish-blue eyes, weighing 110 pounds, according to missing persons’ flyers.
“We just want them to reach out or call someone just to let us know that they are safe,” Kim Dutton said. “We miss them.”
Sheriff James Hale of the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said he believes they are no longer in the county and may have altered their appearances as well as the appearance of the blue 2003 Pontiac Sunfire they were last seen driving, according to FOX5 Atlanta.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Department has asked anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of the teens to call 911 or contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 769-3945 or Investigator Sanders at gsanders@oconeesheriff.org. They may also contact theWinder Police Department at (770) 867-2156 or Det. Still at andrew.still@cityofwinder.com.
For more information and updates on the case, or to share any information that could help locate the teens, visit the Facebook page “Bring Olivia Warren Home.”