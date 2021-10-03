Around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Morton Avenue, according to an email from ACCPD Public Information Officer Shaun Barnett. One of the victims was a former NASCAR driver from Watkinsville.
The victims, a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, had been shot and were transported to a local hospital. The man was identified as John Townley, a former NASCAR driver and son of the co-founder of the Athens-based chicken chain Zaxby's, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. He died as a result of his injuries while the woman survived, according to the email.
Townley spent almost 10 years competing in NASCAR touring series, including winning a Camping World Truck Series race held in Las Vegas in 2015.
The shooter has been accounted for and police believed the victims and the shooter knew each other. There is no threat to public safety as a result of the incident and the investigation is ongoing, according to the email.