Two University of Georgia graduates were stabbed at the Golden Pantry on North Milledge Avenue on Sunday at around 9 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department news release.
A man attacked two female UGA graduates with a razor knife as they were leaving the store. Both were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the release.
The man was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault, according to the release. He said stress from COVID-19 concerns caused him to attack the women. He was transported to the ACC Jail.
The release asked anyone who may have witnessed the attack or has information about it to contact Detective Scott Black at 762-400-7058.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.