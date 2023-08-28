U-Lead, a nonprofit organization in Athens, Georgia, has a purpose: help high school and middle school students, children of immigrants and immigrant students achieve higher education.
According to U-Lead community outreach coordinator Kelly Medina, the program hopes to accomplish that purpose by offering one-on-one subject tutoring that is completely free. The organization also helps register young voters and offers college advising through help with financial aid, scholarships and college applications.
According to data from the U.S Census Bureau, 22% of all immigrants in the U.S. had at least a high school diploma in 2021. However, only 19% attended at least some college. Despite immigrants making up 80% of the 25.9 million limited english proficiency people in the U.S. in 2021, which the migration policy institute reported, there was a decline in post secondary education.
U-Lead partners with various organizations such as Athens Immigrant Rights Coalition, Dignidad Inmigrante en Athens and Support for Immigrant Families in Crisis, which all advocate for immigrant and human rights. They also hold percentage nights to build bonds between students, with recent ones being a percentage night at Alumni Cookie Dough and Cali N’ Tito’s.
Many of the tutors who frequent the program are students at the University of Georgia, as well as past U-Lead students who benefited from the program. There is no pre-requirement for students and tutors who want to get involved. Tutors go through a training process, and students are given help on the spot with whatever subject they need.
“I think the vision is to turn this into a very self-sustaining organization where we have volunteers who always want to help, and we have students who can always get support in that journey,” Abby Malone, volunteer coordinator for U-Lead, said.
Christina Harris, the 9th through 10th grade program coordinator for U-Lead, said that the connections through the program run extremely deep. Through seeing seniors that have been at the program since they were in 6th grade, she said it’s a fulfilling process. She explained it as a cycle that keeps going and giving.
“I would say, especially for the students that come really regularly, it definitely feels like a family,” Harris said.
Malone added that students knowing they have someone to go to with questions and being that person that they can come to with their anxieties and worries helps it seem less scary or intimidating.
Harris described that many people who work with high school students are unaware of the policies in place that bar access to higher education and make people feel hopeless.
One of these policies includes Section 505 of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act, which bans undocumented immigrants from going to postsecondary schools. U-Lead hopes to bring awareness to these policies and fuel people with hope and possibility.
“People that volunteer at U-Lead are usually people that have gone through this that are children of immigrants or are immigrants themselves,” Medina said. “They can more personally understand the situation and try to give firsthand experience advice to the students.”
U-Lead plans on improving representation around Athens and UGA by improving college enrollment and graduation rates in giving undocumented and immigrant families access to higher education.
Malone said that she thinks a lot of people, especially those who are new to Athens and UGA, aren’t aware of the barriers migrant students face in college and completing college. One of the biggest things she said they are doing is spreading awareness so that UGA students realize they attend a university where undocumented students can’t even apply.
“I think ultimately, that’s just going to make Athens a better place — providing access to education, which is something everybody should have access to,” Harris said.
U-Lead continues to grow as an organization, with students networking at universities around the country. 74 students currently attend college with U-Lead scholarships, and 21 students have graduated from college. Many students that gained education through U-Lead, are now finding careers doing things that they love from the assistance from the program.
“I would like to be able to reach as many students from as many counties as possible,” Medina said. “I think the overall goal is to just better serve the Athens community.”