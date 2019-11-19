Robert Jeffrey “Jeff” Speakman, an adjunct professor of anthropology and geology at the University of Georgia, was arrested on Nov. 15 for felony aggravated stalking, according to Athens-Clarke County Jail records.
According to a Nov. 14 Athens-Clarke County Police Department report, the investigation into the 48-year-old professor occurred as the result of a violation of a temporary protective order.
Speakman came to UGA in 2011 and serves as the Director of UGA's Center for Applied Isotope Studies. He is currently incarcerated at the Athens-Clarke County Jail and is not eligible for bail.
Check back at redandblack.com for updates.
