Athens Regional Library System’s children’s services coordinator, Rebecca Ballard, was named 2022 Public Library Employee of the Year by the Georgia Public Library Service, according to a press release.
The Georgia Public Library Awards “honor the outstanding achievements of public libraries, library staff and champions,” according to a press release. Winners are selected from nominations submitted by library patrons, trustees, Friends of Libraries groups and staff, the release said.
Ballard is a University of Georgia graduate who studied music, theater and costume design. She is also locally known for her children’s band, Rebecca Sunshine Band, which she incorporates into programming at the library, the release said.
"Miss Rebecca - as she's known to our patrons - is such an asset to our library! With her creativity, talent, knowledge, and skills, she is an enthusiastic champion of childhood and family literacy,” Valerie Bell, executive director of the Athens Regional Library System, said in the press release. “She has touched many lives in her years at the Athens Regional Library System, and we are beyond thrilled for her contributions to be recognized with this award."
Ballard began her library career at the Athens-Clarke County Library working in educational technology, teaching and assisting patrons with computers before taking a children’s services position and developing programs highlighting music and puppetry, according to the press release.
A few years later, Ballard moved to the Oconee County Library as the children’s services manager, where she worked on creative library programming and increased children's program attendance by 400%, the release said.
According to the release, Ballard currently serves as regional children's services coordinator for the library system and as the 2023 president of the Georgia Library Association.
Ballard received many nominations from parents, all of whom “noted the impact she’s had on their lives,” according to the Georgia Public Library Service.
Ballard emphasizes the expansion and preservation of libraries, leads the Lego Club, hosts events with children’s authors and organizes Star Wars Day, which has become a popular annual community event. According to the press release, Ballard’s programs are neuro-inclusive and often highlight underrepresented groups.
“I love that I can help make the library a welcoming second home for a lot of people,” Ballard said in the release. “I love designing programs, and I love getting kids excited about literature and the library."
Ballard will be celebrated in a local ceremony on April 21 from 3-5 p.m. at Athens-Clarke County Library, according to the press release.