The University of Georgia College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences partnered with Athens biotech company Dalan Animal Health in 2022 to advance the world’s first-ever honey bee vaccine. Now in 2023, that same vaccine has been conditionally approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
According to their site, the vaccine technology “exposes queen bees to inactive bacteria, which enables the larvae hatched in the hive to resist infection.”
According to the Bee Informed Partnership, a national collection of research labs and universities in agricultural science studying bee decline, american foulbrood is a highly contagious fatal bacterial disease in honey bee brood — the egg, larvae and pupae found in the cells of the hive — caused by the spore-forming bacterium. The infection is introduced by bees from a nearby colony, infected equipment, beekeepers and robbing, a behavior in which bees steal honey from other colonies.
Once infected, broods can die at the pre-pupal or pupal stages. Symptoms of the disease include a spotty brood pattern, moisture or sunken sealed brood, a rotting smell, a light to dark brown and black scale and a larvae rope of at least 2 cm, according to Bee Informed.
The disease is not curable once infected, so the most efficient way to manage AFB is to destroy the infected colonies and hives altogether. However, they can be treated with antibiotics, although this can only manage the symptoms.
According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, there are multiple factors that play a role in honey bee colony declines, including parasites and disease, genetics, poor nutrition and pesticide exposure.
The honey bee vaccine is expected to control the spread of diseases and slow the rate of bee decline, which have grown substantially in the past eight years, according to the USDA.
Some professors in CAES at UGA are a part of the team responsible for this vaccine. In a CAES news release from October, Keith Delaplane, a professor in the CAES Department of Entomology and director of the UGA Bee Program, said that hives will die without “herculean efforts.”
“People don’t understand how hard it is to keep bees alive,” Delaplane said in the release. “I can’t imagine a more frightening branch of agriculture to be in. It takes ceaseless attention.”