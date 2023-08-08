The University of Georgia Athletic Association fired former recruiting staffer Victoria S. Bowles, UGA athletics confirmed on Tuesday. The firing occurred less than a month after Bowles filed a suit against the Athletic Association and others for reimbursement of more than $170,000 in medical bills.
The lawsuit she filed is in regard to the Jan. 15 car crash that killed former recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock. Bowles suffered serious injuries in the crash and is suing both the estate of LeCroy and former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter.
Bowles, who also goes by Tory, was reportedly informed of her termination on Friday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
According to the UGA athletics’ statement, the reason for the firing was based on Bowles’ unwillingness to cooperate with UGAAA’s investigation.
“Applicable policies require university employees to cooperate with internal investigations,” the statement said. “Over the course of several months, Ms. Bowles was asked — on numerous occasions — to speak with our investigators and provide information, and through her attorney, she repeatedly refused to cooperate. As a result, we were ultimately left with no choice but to terminate her employment.”
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a letter Bowles received from UGA athletics wrote that Bowles had other obligations she didn’t meet. Associate Athletic Director of Human Resources Amy Thomas wrote that Bowles was also required to cooperate in any investigations of potential NCAA rule violations.
Carter was racing LeCroy just before the crash happened — exceeding speeds of 100 mph, according to police. Carter plead no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and street racing, paid a $1,013 fine and is currently serving a 12-month probation. His inclusion in the lawsuit is due to allegedly leaving the scene of the crime without offering aid or assistance to those injured in the accident.