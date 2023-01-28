The University of Georgia Athletic Association released a statement on Friday regarding the car involved in the fatal Jan. 15 car crash involving UGA football players and staff.
According to the statement, the SUV was one of several vehicles rented by UGAA for recruiting purposes. The statement said policies made it clear that “rental vehicles were to be turned in at the immediate conclusion of recruiting duties,” and that personal use was “strictly prohibited.”
UGAA recruitment staff member Chandler LeCroy, 24, was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Victoria Bowles, 26, another member of the recruitment staff, was a passenger in the car along with UGA offensive linemen Devin Willock, 20, and Warren McClendon, 21. LeCroy and Willock died in the single-vehicle accident. Excessive speed was a factor in the crash, according to a report for the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
On Jan. 22, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution released video footage showing Willock, McClendon and others leaving the Athens club Toppers International Showbar, along with two women who resembled LeCroy and Bowles. The crash occurred less than 15 minutes after the group was seen on the video.
UGAA said in the statement that they are continuing to fully cooperate with investigators and that “thoughts and prayers remain with the families and friends of those we lost and those who were injured in this tragic accident.”