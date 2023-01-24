University of Georgia director of athletics Josh Brooks released a statement on Tuesday regarding the fatal car crash on Jan. 15 involving two UGA offensive linemen and two members of the recruitment staff, and the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Brooks stated that out of respect for the families of those involved, the athletic department has refrained from making a public statement up to this point. According to the statement, the athletic department is conducting a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The vehicle, driven by recruitment staff member Chandler LeCroy, crashed on Barnett Shoals Road at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 15. LeCroy, 24, and Devin Willock, 20, were killed in the crash. Warren McClendon, 21, sustained minor injuries and was later released from the hospital. Victoria Bowles, 26, sustained serious injuries in the crash. She is in stable condition according to the most recent update from the UGA Athletic Association.
“We want the public to know that the Athletic Department is conducting a thorough review, in coordination with appropriate legal counsel, to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. We want to emphasize that these individuals were not engaged in Athletic Department duties around the time of this incident,” Brooks said in the release.
The statement comes days after surveillance footage obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed Willock and McClendon leaving an Athens club with two individuals resembling LeCroy and Bowles around 2:30 a.m., approximately 15 minutes before the crash occurred.
“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families and friends of all those impacted by this tragic event,” Brooks said.
According to the statement, the athletic department’s review is preliminary, and the department is cooperating with law enforcement officials to “determine all of the facts surrounding this tragedy.”
Brooks stated that himself and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart are reviewing UGA football policies and will take steps to improve any policies or procedures that are determined to require amending at the end of the review.