Surveillance video obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitutionshows Devin Willock, Warren McClendon and other University of Georgia football players leaving Toppers International Showbar at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15.

The group was shown leaving the club about 15 minutes before the car crash that resulted in the death of Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a University of Georgia recruitment staff member. The group was accompanied by two women who resemble the University of Georgia employees involved in the crash, according to the AJC.