The Clarke Middle Health Center, a pilot partnership between students and faculty at the University of Georgia and The Clarke County School District provides Clarke County students, staff and their families with free healthcare, according to a press release from UGA Media Relations. The health center is an on-campus clinic offering a variety of services from checkups to legal support. Since its opening in September, the health center has served over 300 patients, the release said.
The center is staffed by a team of UGA students and faculty, and patients are cared for by first, second and third-year AU/UGA Medical Partnership students under faculty supervision, according to the release.
Patients also have the opportunity to meet with UGA School of Social Work graduate students and faculty and receive referrals to the ASPIRE Clinic at the College of Family and Consumer Sciences and La Clínica in LaK'ech through the Mary Frances Early College of Education and further the clinic’s mission of treating the whole patient, the release said.
UGA’s Community Health Law Partnership Clinic also consults with students and families to help address immigration and housing issues, providing law students with hands-on training, according to the release.
The release said the health center grew from existing relationships between CCSD and the Medical Partnership, including working together to provide thousands of COVID-19 tests and vaccinations in the Athens community.
"Clarke County School District is extremely fortunate to work with the Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership," Robbie Hooker, CCSD superintendent, said in the release. "This model takes our partnership with UGA to the next level in that we are also able to offer free legal and counseling services. This cutting-edge approach to addressing the root causes of childhood illness and health issues through counseling and legal assistance is the kind of innovative approach that is transformative for our students and community,"
The release said that the center has provided over $66,000 in free medical care, and nearly 75% of patients return to class after visiting, helping reduce student absences. The clinic is currently in a pilot phase, funded by a nearly $100,000 grant from the UGA Presidential Interdisciplinary Seed Grant Program, according to the CCSD website.