Throughout the Athens community, one of the greatest challenges food insecure populations have faced has not been a lack of food distribution centers themselves, but rather a lack of available resources listing what services are provided.
To address this issue, the University of Georgia launched a database that functions as a directory — listing location addresses, the kind of meal or food offered as well as location specific requirements for recipients to receive food. The platform provides residents free access to this information for dozens of food distribution sites throughout the community.
Created and operated by UGA, the website is located on the university's platform Engage Georgia, and is a part of the UGA Office of Service-Learning’s website which also highlights opportunities for local volunteer involvement.
Students in UGA geography professor Hilda Kurtz’s class worked initially to gather information on the local food sharing sites, and the site now receives monthly updates which are sent out by email to more than 300 community partners, according to a press release from UGA.
While individual distribution sites and other involved restaurants or organizations were previously printing lists of their own dates and services, there were many inefficiencies caused by this distribution at an individual level.
The database consolidates information to reduce this inefficiency, so that a food insecure resident will be aware of all locations providing aid and be able to easily see any and all the opportunities that may be happening simultaneously.
This past month, employees with Terrapin Beer Company packed bags filled with grocery items at the company’s north Athens facility to hand out to residents who met income eligibility for the free food.
The same day, Chuck’s Fish and Five restaurants downtown also were serving a hot meal and canned goods at Sparrow’s Nest Christian ministry center, while the Salvation Army worked to distribute boxed cold meals, according to the press release.
The month before that, in May, the website listed 108 individual food distributions.
Josh Podvin, assistant director for community partnerships at the Office of Service-Learning within UGA’s Public Service and Outreach unit, said that this database has been needed for a long time. Now that it is here, spreading the word of its existence is the most important thing.
“The more that we can continue to let people know that there’s a central place to find out about distributions, we’re going to try and continue to do that,” Podvin said in the press release.
Overall, the funding for this project was largely granted by Athens-Clarke County, with officials having approved money for the project under the Athens Eats Together program. As a whole, the Athens Eats Together program first launched during the pandemic served over 10,000 residents just between September 2021 to April 2022 alone.
A further unexpected impact of the website has been how organizations have begun to respond and be more collaborative with one another since the database was launched.
“A lot of [organizations] don’t collaborate with each other and a lot more can be done if they did,” said Patrick Howard, coordinator of Our Daily Bread Community Kitchen at Athens First Baptist Church, in an article from UGA Today. “That’s what I like about what UGA is doing because that’s what collaboration looks like. You just click a button and see everybody who is serving food.”
Those involved with the website hope its services will continue providing ease of access to information for Athens residents who might be in need these services, and allow the comprehensive sharing of this information to shape the community for the better.
To view food distribution locations and events happening around the Athens community, visit the website here.