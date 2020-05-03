A man entered the home of a University of Georgia student on East Cloverhurst Avenue on May 2 at around 2 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department news release.
The man followed the student as she entered her home and attacked her while demanding money, according to the release. The student lost consciousness and the attacker was gone when she woke up.
“The safety of our residents and visitors is of the utmost importance, and the police department is committed to using the investigative resources to identify and arrest this offender,” ACCPD Chief Cleveland Spruill said in the release.
Spruill also stated that residents and business owners can contact the department’s Community Outreach Division to speak with a Neighborhood Service Officer about safety information.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective David Harrison at 762-400-7361 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 706-705-4775. A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for anyone who can provide information about the man involved in the incident.
