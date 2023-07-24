A University of Georgia student started a petition on July 1 to move the location of the annual Star Spangled Classic fireworks for Independence Day away from the Athens-Clarke County Animal Shelter.
The shelter is located just across the street from the Athens-Ben Epps Airport, where the firework show is held every year. The noise alarms the animals, prompting the shelter to ask the community to foster animals this past Fourth of July so they would be away from the noise.
Kelli Grove, a student at UGA, started the public petition to change the location of the Star Spangled Classic fireworks display for next year. The petition can be found on Change.org and has 1,170 signatures out of the 1,500 signature goal.
Grove fostered for the animal shelter last year in June before adopting her dog, Clover, that August. Grove said in a text to The Red & Black that the issue is important to her because she sees how hard the shelter works to house animals.
The petition is going more successful than Grove expected.
“I expected maybe 200 or 300 signatures initially,” Grove said. “I hope to continue to push for as many signatures as I can get.”
Many community members who signed the petition left public comments as well. Paula Loniak, who said she is a veterinarian, suggested moving the firework show to the Georgia Square Mall.
“I know firsthand how many dogs freak out with the loud noises that accompany fireworks,” Loniak’s comment said. “It’s inhumane to put them through this scary event when the fireworks can be moved to a different location.”
Grove hopes this petition will lead to solutions for next year, so shelter employees will not have to stay late to monitor the dogs during the show. She also hopes it will relieve pressure to find fosters over the busy weekend.
This year, the shelter focused on finding people to foster dogs over the Fourth of July weekend. Not all dogs within the shelter can be fostered due to specific dogs’ cases, said Animal Shelter Services Director Kristall Barber.
However, dogs being fostered during the Fourth of July weekend not only got a break from the noise, but also a chance to meet new possible families.
“We’re always happy that fosters get out of here because we’re able to find them better forever homes,” Barber said.
Nineteen dogs were fostered over the Fourth of July weekend, Barber said. Inside the shelter, employees were able to close doors, play calming music and have fans going to distract the animals. Calming chews with CBD were even donated to the shelter, which Barber said were effective.
While it would be ideal to have the firework display moved to a different location in Athens, Barber said during the Fourth of July she worries more for animals that are not in the shelter.
“Our dogs are at least contained,” Barber said. “We worry about the community dogs because obviously anytime you have fireworks… we always end up with more strays at the shelter.”
Barber does not see a strong need to move the firework show unless it is easy for the community as a whole. She said she understands that the airport has parking and lots of open space, and the decision to move it depends on what’s available and meets the event’s needs.
Grove has not contacted Athens-Clarke County yet, but she plans to reach out once she reaches her signature goal.
“This is the first time I have set up a petition like this, so I’m still figuring everything out,” Grove said via text. “I want to get as many signatures as I can before contacting the city.”