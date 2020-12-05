A University of Georgia student working on Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s campaign for U.S. Senate died in a three-vehicle car crash on I-16 in Pooler on Friday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
20-year-old Harrison Deal was an aide for Loeffler and a former intern for Sen. David Perdue. He was also a friend of Gov. Brian Kemp’s family. Loeffler and Kemp both canceled plans to join Vice President Mike Pence for a rally in Savannah after learning about Deal’s death.
Statement from the Kemp Family on the Passing of Harrison Deal: pic.twitter.com/l5uSWuo05H— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 4, 2020
“Harrison was a beloved member of our campaign team,” Loeffler tweeted. “More importantly, Harrison was a smart, bright, loving, loyal and outstanding young man.”
Perdue tweeted a statement, calling Deal a “smart, kind young man with a bright future ahead of him.”
“Words cannot express how much Harrison Deal’s life, love, and support meant to us,” said a statement from Kemp’s family. “He was a person of deep faith, unmatched integrity, and incredible kindness. Harrison was the Kemp son and brother we never had.”