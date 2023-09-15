Two University of Georgia students took to the streets outside of the Starbucks on College Avenue on Thursday to encourage passersby to sign a petition in favor of the local Starbucks unionizing, just as many other locations across the country have, in honor of the nationwide Starbucks Worker Solidarity Day of Action.
Trey Holloway, a fifth year studying economics, represented Students for Socialism alongside Hampton Barrineau, a sophomore political science major and member of both the Young Democratic Socialists of America and Georgia Youth Justice Coalition. Both engaged with customers and passersby about their mission to rally support for the local Starbucks to unionize.
“I think we definitely play an important role in helping, us especially because as students: We have the free time, we have the capabilities, we have the skills to actually come out here,” Holloway said.
The Starbucks Workers United, established in Buffalo, New York, in 2021, has gained traction in the past two years, with over 8,000 workers from over 331 stores in at least 40 states that have unionized against Starbucks as of June 2023.
These disgruntled employees have reportedly experienced less than ideal working conditions under Starbucks, claiming that though they may work at locations hundreds of miles apart, they all face the same issues, including but not limited to short staffing, unpredictable scheduling, low wages and more.
“The behavior that Starbucks has been doing recently, it's just gross,” Barrineau said.
The petitions that Barrineau and Holloway had would ideally be signed by Starbucks customers and shared with the CEOs and corporate employees of Starbucks to “build pressure,” said Barrineau. Additionally, the petitions would show the Starbucks locations in Athens the support they have from the community to unionize.
Barrineau believes that the Starbucks in downtown Athens has not yet joined the unionization efforts because there is not as much institutional strength around unions in the south as there is in other regions of the country.
“We want to see stuff that has unions, that has workers' power,” Barrineu said. “You have a right to talk about your workplace and fight for your benefits.”
The Starbucks downtown was not involved in the petitions and management declined to comment.
Holloway and Barrineu are not only passionate about the topic through the shared interests of their organizations, but they also find common ground with the mission of employees that have joined Starbucks unions.
Holloway worked part-time at a Walmart in highschool and found himself unimpressed by the way his employers treated him, as well as the customers. He has found that this experience has motivated him to take action.
“It may be at a different place one day, it may be at our own workplace,” Holloway said. “That’s why it's really important to show up to things like this to show support.”
Similarly, Barrineu worked as a barista at a different coffee shop and relates to some of the obstacles Starbucks baristas may face in general, such as the difficulties of navigating tip culture as an employee.
“Most of the Starbucks workers here are university students,” Barrineu said. “Not to mention the cost of living in Athens itself, housing and rent is significantly higher than other areas in our region. You just need higher pay.”