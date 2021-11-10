On Nov. 16, the University of Georgia will hold a dedication ceremony and lecture to honor the late former UGA administrator Louise McBee, according to UGA Today. UGA President Jere Morehead’s cabinet approved renaming the Institute of Higher Learning after McBee on Sept. 29.

“Dr. McBee was one of the most devoted and effective leaders in the University of Georgia’s long history,” Morehead said in the release. “She served our institution and our state with the utmost integrity, and we continue to benefit from her extraordinary impact.”

The dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m in the Scholar’s Garden outside Meigs Hall. Morehead, Libby V. Morris, director of the institute, and Charles Knapp, UGA president emeritus and director of the institute’s Ed.D. program, will speak at the ceremony.

Afterwards, the 31st McBee lecture, one of the few annual lecture series in the U.S. focused solely on higher education, will be given at the UGA Chapel at 11 a.m.

Joan T.A. Gabel, President of the University of Minnesota and a UGA Law School alum will deliver the lecture titled “Fulfilling Higher Education’s Social Contract and Value Proposition.”

Both events are open to the public.