The University of Georgia Young Democrats and College Republicans debated a range of issues once again in their annual Great Debate on Wednesday night, hosted by the College Republicans.
The event was Sponsored by Georgia Political Review, who also live streamed the event.
The debate moderators were Matthew Li, the current operations director of the GPRand Marshall Berton, the former operations director of the GPR.
The UGA College Republicans were represented by Brady Holbrook, Chairman Josh Gregory and Vice Chairman Emanuel Hernaiz. The Young Democrats were represented byExecutive Director Ellie Wade,Membership Director Max Johnson and President Arianna Mbunwe.
The debate began with Caroline Schneider, the senior editor of the GPR, reading off the rules of the event.
Schneider asked all to be respectful of time limits, no aggressive or intimidating behavior from the debaters or audience and to refrain from clapping or cheering with the exception of during intermission, debater instructions or after closing statements. The audience of around 150 people however, frequently applauded during the midst of the debate.
The debate covered seven topics: environment, foreign policy, education, economy, public health and healthcare, racial justice and social policy.
Each side was allocated two minutes for opening and closing statements as well as general questions directed to both parties and questions directed specifically asked to one party while the other was given time for a rebuttal. Both sides had one minute of equal speaking time for the topics section over the course of the debate.
In their opening statement, Young Democrats Arianna Mbunwe focused on racial inequity and the “continued systemic failure” of the government to provide equity and social security, criticizing the Democratic Party for “only [caring] about the 1%”. Mbunwe called for legislation such as the Build Back Better Plan and Green New Deal,
College Republicans Chairman Josh Gregory criticized the current administration for the high inflation reflected in gas and food prices and emphasized the Republican Party’s focus on achieving the “american dream”, giving power back to the people with a limited government and promoting economic growth.
The parties had moments of agreement. In the eyes of both parties, President Biden has failed in a way. The Republicans reiterated the record-high inflation and said he should “cater to the bulk of America”, those not on either extreme side of political parties. Democrats echoed their disapproval with Biden and said he needs to pass progressive policies.
Both parties also agreed on the overall response the U.S should have to the Russia and Ukraine conflict. The Republicans said that while the U.S should support Ukraine monetarily, there should be no military support because it is not a NATO country and the country has demonstrated the means to defend themselves.
“I think this is one of the questions that the Republicans and I agree on,” Mbunwe said. The Democrats also stated that they do not support sending arms, sanctions on Russia or getting heavily involved, citing the U.S involvement in Afghanistan as an example, and support humanitarian aid.
Both parties also had minor agreements with certain issues such as technology regulation and Russian interference into the 2016 election. But overall, both parties diverged on opinion with each topic. The Democrats repeatedly emphasized progressive policies while the Republicans took a party stance on most issues, occasionally distancing themselves from far-right Republican leanings.
Some topics were more polarizing, such as the current inflation rate, voucher programs and the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. The crowd reflected the energy around these issues with snapping and occasional clapping.
In the closing statements, Young Democrats Ellie Wade spoke about voting rights and the upcoming elections. “It is clear that Republicans are scared… The right knows that if people are able to show up to the polls, they will lose, so we must show up to the polls.”
The College Republicans Brady Holbrook concluded the debate with a closing statement thanking those who attended, the exchange of both viewpoints and the current administration's shortcomings.
“We hope that our debate tonight has opened your eyes to a more conservative mindset,” Holbrook said. “We hope that you’re finding holding the government fiscally responsible is an important thing to do. That unrivaled opportunity is the Republican Party and what we fight for.”