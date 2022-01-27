Athens-Clarke County District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle spoke at a virtual session for the Young Democrats of the University of Georgia on Wednesday night.
Houle arrived at the session at around 7 p.m., and had come from doing interviews for the Public Safety Civilian Oversight Board, where they had been since 9 a.m.
Houle said the Public Safety Civilian Oversight Board had 45 applicants, but only nine open seats – creating two, 10-hour-long days of interviews. Houle described today’s as being “encouraging.”
Houle said they decided to run for commission and lost the first bid, but ended up technically winning due in June 2020 to the unexpected passing of their opponent. However, in a second election against a new opponent in November 2020, Houle won, placing them in their current position.
“I ran on a platform that was not quite as abolitionist as my personal views, but tried to work in as much language as possible that could sort of push that narrative while still getting enough votes to win one of the most conservative districts in the county, but a conservative district in Clarke County is still majority Democrat,” Houle said. “It’s all about just not scaring away the centrist Democrats.”
Houle said the commission has had more success in the last 15 months than they expected in such a short amount of time.
According to Houle, the most recent budget passed is “the most progressive budget in the history of the county,” and the most modified one they have seen in their 15 years as an Athens resident, Houle said.
Passed in June and effective since July 1, 2021, the budget creates funding for Clarke County’s first non-police crisis response team, offers fare-free transit, funds homelessness services and affordable housing for unhoused people and brings the minimum wage for county employees to $15 an hour, Houle said.
Although Houle said they have had success locally, there’s only so much that can be done statewide and nationally in the wake of wealth inequality and climate change.
“Strides at the local level don’t necessarily, obviously, manifest as practical changes in people’s lives in some of the ways we might hope they played more immediately,” Houle said.
Commissioners are elected to four year terms, meaning Houle is not up for re-election this year, but a group of five commissioners are. Three of the most progressive commissioners, however, may be unable to run, depending on the redistricting map chosen, Houle said.
There have been recent disagreements over the redistricting of the county.
Houle said the map approved by the commissioners would’ve rebalanced the districts with minimal changes to the current district boundaries.
The map proposed on Jan. 6 — which was drawn by the four Republican members of the Athens-area delegation to the Georgia General Assembly — divided neighborhoods such as East Athens and drew lines near commissioners’ homes, moving some commissioners into new districts, according to Houle.
Houle said the map also “disempowers Black voters.” Although the creators of the map present it as better for minority representation, when looking at the data the numbers are “no better in any given district,” according to Houle.
“They’ve actually diluted the Black vote by just saying … majority non-white, and so they’ve lumped in these neighborhoods that are predominately Latinx and have a lot of undocumented peoeple who can’t vote, so it’s actually a method of disenfranchisement that’s based on population data that doesn’t reflect who can actually vote,” Houle said.
Looking forward, Houle said most of what they’ve achieved isn’t completed and if there is something they’ve grown to appreciate as a commissioner, it’s how long it takes to make things happen.
The non-crisis response teams are a great example of how continued administrative work and sometimes political maneuvering is needed to keep things alive and successful, Houle said.
While summarizing their goal for 2022, Houle said they were sworn in wearing an “abolish prison” T-shirt to remind themselves that “if there’s a core issue that I really think can make a huge difference, it’s decriminalizing human beings and transforming the way we think about how our whole public safety system works.”