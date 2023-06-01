The University of Georgia Police Department announced two finalists for the chief of police position on Wednesday, according to the University of Georgia’s human resources website. The two candidates are Greg L. Williams and Jeffrey L. Clark.
Williams currently serves as the chief of police and director of public safety at the University of North Georgia, and worked for UGAPD from 2011 to 2015 as an officer and later sergeant. He holds a bachelor of science in criminal justice from Georgia State College and University, and a master’s of public safety administration from Columbus State University.
Clark serves as UGA’s deputy chief for engagement, training and standards. Clark holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Phoenix, and a master’s of public safety administration from Columbus State University. He also served in the U.S. Army.
The search comes after Dan Silk, who has served as UGAPD’s chief of police since 2018, was promoted to vice president for public safety in March.
Both finalists will visit campus later this month to meet with UGA community members and give presentations at the chapel. Williams will deliver his presentation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on June 5, while Clark will give his presentation at the same time on June 13. Recordings of the presentations will be available online 24-48 hours afterward.