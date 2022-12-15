‘Meat’ graffiti found at Hull Street deck
A UGA employee found graffiti with the word “meat” on the fifth level of the UGA Hull Street Parking Deck and reported it to UGAPD officers at approximately 12:05 a.m. on Dec. 9, according to a report from UGAPD.
The employee last checked the deck at approximately 1 a.m. on Dec. 1 and noticed the graffiti during his check on Dec. 8, the report said.
The graffiti appeared to have been written in black marker. The estimated cost to remove it is less than $500, according to the report.
Multiple UGA cars broken into
The University of Georgia had six cars broken into at the UGA Chicopee Complex between 4 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 7, according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department.
A UGA employee noticed items missing and moved around in several cars and called UGAPD officers, the report said. Stolen items included a DEWALT tool bag with several tools totaling $700, two plug saws and three UGA gas cards. Three of the vehicles were left unlocked. The suspect is unknown and the total value of the stolen items is $950, according to the report.
Door damaged in Founders Memorial Garden
A crawl space door latch was damaged at the Founders House in the UGA Founders Memorial Garden on Nov. 26 at 2:17 a.m., according to a report from UGAPD.
A UGA employee sent an email to UGAPD at approximately 2:47 p.m. on Dec. 7 to report the trespassing, according to the report. The hinges on the door latch were damaged and the cost of it is estimated to be less than $500, the report said.