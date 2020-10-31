At the very bottom of the ballot for District 6 residents of Athens-Clarke County is a race for their new commissioner. The elected candidate will serve the six-week remainder of Jerry NeSmith’s term. NeSmith died on June 7 after a fall in his home.
The race is an unconventional one to say the least. Just two days after NeSmith’s death, he won the June 9 primary with 1,866 votes to his opponent Jesse Houle’s 1,405. However, the Athens-Clarke Board of Elections and Attorney’s Office concluded under Georgia Code §§ 21-2- 437 (d) and 21-2-438 (a) that NeSmith’s votes were void, declaring Houle the winner.
On Oct. 19, the Georgia Supreme Court upheld the Clarke County Superior Court’s decision to void NeSmith’s votes. A lawsuit was filed by several plaintiffs including Athens GOP chairman Gordon Rhoden and NeSmith’s widow against Houle and the county’s board of elections. The decision confirmed Houle’s position as county commissioner come January without the possibility of a challenge from their opponent, Chad Lowery, should he win on Nov. 3.
Lowery, a newcomer to the Athens political scene and small businessman, has lived in District 6 for 30 years. He decided to get involved in the race when he heard about NeSmith’s voided votes.
Houle and Lowery are anxious to get to governing. The seat has been empty for almost five months, during which the mayor and commission passed their annual budget. Both candidates want their constituents’ voices heard.
Getting down to business
District 6 includes areas surrounding Atlanta Highway, Cleveland Road, Huntington Road and the southwest side of Tallassee Road.
For Houle, a victory on Nov. 3 would allow them to get to work earlier than expected. Houle is the cofounder of Athens for Everyone, a grassroots advocacy group that focuses on social and economic justice. Houle has already advocated for advancements in the city for living wages, getting public meetings recorded and made accessible and implementing Sunday bus service to outlying areas in the city.
Houle got involved in the race early on because they “saw a need for someone in District 6 to step up and advance policy and priorities.” Houle believes their energy and proactive approach to engaging the community makes them the best candidate for the job.
Winning the six-week term will allow Houle to “get to work sooner,” they said. Some of the plans Houle hopes to implement include improving renters’ rights, transportation and making sure neighbors who have been affected by COVID-19 get the help they need.
“I think we need to really understand what it means to have an equitable approach to policymaking that recognizes the legacy of colonialism and slavery and racism in our country, in our community, and work to redress some of that harm,” Houle said.
Lowery doesn’t think Houle will best represent the needs of the majority of the district. While not especially involved in politics before this race, Lowery believes his business experience as a former bar owner of Lowery’s Tavern will set him apart on the commission.
“I just feel like, that our commission needs some people in there that know a little bit about business and things like that and in making decisions, especially when we're using our taxpayers’ money, I mean, I feel like we need to be very careful how we spend our taxpayers’ money,” Lowery said.
The 11 p.m. last call for bar owners is also something Lowery would like to see changed. He said as long as bar owners are adhering to the COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, they shouldn’t be forced to stop serving alcohol and close early. The current situation could make bars more susceptible to shutdown, which would impact the entire downtown area, Lowery said.
Lowery also wants to address the homeless problem in Athens. His salary will go to the Bigger Vision homeless shelter, he said. Currently, the counties surrounding ACC don’t have adequate homeless services, Lowery said, and Athens must handle the influx of people experiencing homelessness.
Lowery wants to change what he calls the commission’s tendency for “knee-jerk” reactions in response to events around the country. He said Athens most often isn’t reflective of those national issues.
