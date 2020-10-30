There are two proposed amendments to the state constitution and one statewide referendum on Georgia’s ballot for the 2020 general election.
The amendments focus on reallocating revenue and sovereign immunity while the statewide referendum deals with tax exemption status for 501(c)(3) charities that offer repairing or rebuilding single family homes finance free.
The Red & Black broke down the two amendments and state referendum to help you be more informed before you vote.
Dedicating tax and fee revenue amendment
The dedicating tax and fee revenue amendment focuses on how the state of Georgia handles and reallocates revenue collected via taxes and fees.
“[The amendment] just basically puts restrictions on the ability to reallocate money that was intended for another purpose,” said Lefteris Jason Anastasopoulos, a University of Georgia assistant professor of political science.
Voting “no” for this amendment supports the legislature’s ability to reallocate revenue to policies outside of the taxes and fees’ original purpose. A “yes” vote means that the voter thinks the Georgia constitution should be amended so the money is restricted to being used only for its intended purpose.
Sovereign immunity amendment
Sovereign immunity is a legal doctrine in which an individual cannot sue the government without the government’s consent. Sovereign immunity exists in order to prevent the government from having to change its policies every time someone challenges them.
If the amendment passes and sovereign immunity is waived, it will be easier for an individual to sue the state government. Currently, sovereign immunity protects the state government from being sued without first giving consent.
A vote “no” supports the current condition that the government should first have to give consent before being sued.A vote “yes” supports that citizens should be allowed to sue the state of Georgia if the state or a local government passes a law that violates Georgia state law, the Georgia constitution or the U.S. Constitution.
Tax exemption referendum
The tax exemption referendum deals with 501(c)(3) charities that build or repair single family homes. The referendum is asking if these charities should be exempt from property taxes for the property the charity owns.
A “yes” vote supports exempting charities from property taxes. A vote “no” supports the notion that these charities have to pay property taxes.
“Any charity that is in the business of building or repairing single family homes, and providing people with interest free loans for purchasing homes, they would be exempt from property taxes for the property that's owned by that charity,” Anastasopuoulus said.
