According to a report from the Department of Labor, the Athens unemployment rate rose to 3.1% in June, up six-tenths of a percent over the month. A year before, the rate was 4%.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that while the seasonally adjusted state unemployment rate decreased in June, local area rates are not seasonally adjusted to account for fluctuations due to seasonal events including weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules.
Butler said the increase in local rates is typical during summer and Georgia is “still leading the Southern Region and third in the nation in percentage increases in employment.”
Compared to June 2021, Georgia had a seasonally adjusted percentage change in employment of 5.4%. Georgia ranked third of out eight in the Southeast Region and 18th nationally for lowest unemployment rate with a preliminary seasonally adjusted rate of 2.9% for June 2022.
The Southeast region comprises Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee.
The state also had the second lowest unemployment rate among the top ten most populated states, with Florida having the lowest at 2.8%. The labor force decreased by 21 and the month ended at 103,368.
The labor force is defined as all people aged 16 or older who are classified as either employed and unemployed, essentially those who are actively employed or actively looking for work, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Athens finished the month with 100,128 employed residents, a decrease of 687 over the month and an increase of 5,927 compared to June 2021. The month also ended with 101,700 jobs, an all-time high and an increase of 7,900 compared to June of last year.
The number of unemployment claims was up 47% in June, an 81% decrease from June 2021. Athens is still experiencing a decrease in unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the local unemployment rate to hit 10.8% in April 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.