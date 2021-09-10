The Clubhouse on College Avenue received a false bomb threat over the phone around 3 p.m. Thursday.
The caller said there was a bomb inside the building, according to an email from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
Police closed the area and performed an extensive search. Officers were unable to find anything and decided the threat was unfounded, according to the email. Following the search, the area was reopened.
Rumors circulated that the threat involved a car outside of the Chick-Fil-A on College Avenue, but police said no such thing happened, according to the email.