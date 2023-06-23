University Cancer & Blood Center has expanded to open a new location in Watkinsville in Oconee County, according to a press release.
The 24,000 square foot facility will provide patients with innovative treatments in oncology and hematology, as well as access to the center’s Live Well Team, who aim to address all aspects of having cancer, including the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual.
The location will also provide a variety of enhancements, including an infusion center with 33 semi-private and private pods, social workers, labs and imaging, according to the release. Appointments are available Monday through Friday.
“The Oconee office will allow us to support our patients by providing premium cancer care close to home and offer social work services for those seeking extra assistance,” Blaine Bostelman, Chief Facilities Management Officer, said in the release.