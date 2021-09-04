Saint Griffin Jones and the stolen vehicle were located around 11 a.m. Saturday, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release. Jones was unharmed.
The original story is below.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is searching for 9-month-old Saint Griffin Jones, who was kidnapped late Friday night when the vehicle he was inside was stolen from a driveway on Live Oak Drive, according to an ACCPD press release.
Police are searching for the white 2020 Nissan Altima bearing Georgia tag CRK4471. Saint is described as a light-skinned Black boy with curly hair, weighing about 18-20 pounds and wearing an all-white onesie.
Anyone with information about Saint or the vehicle should call 911 immediately.