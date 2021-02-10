On Wednesday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male for the Jan. 31 shooting of two 18-year-olds, according to an ACCPD press release. The suspect is charged with six offenses, including two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a pistol by a person under 18.
The investigation is still ongoing, according to the release. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Paul Johnson, whose contact information is provided below.
The original story is below.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating the shooting of two 18-year-olds that occurred in the 100 block of Highland Park Drive on Sunday, according to an ACCPD press release. Both victims were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or paul.johnson@accgov.com.